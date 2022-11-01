(WJHL) Deb Graves from the First Tennessee Human Resource Agency and Terry Coclough tell us about the Senior Employment Program and how it works. Terry, who has gone through the program, tells us about her experience and her new position back in the workforce.
For more information please visit www.fthra.org or call (423) 461-7844.
