WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 22, 2023 / 10:24 AM EST
Updated: Feb 22, 2023 / 10:24 AM EST
“School of Rock” cast members Justin Reilly and Sawyer Franklin, get us ready for this wonderful musical coming to the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre beginning on March 2nd.
For more information go to jonesboroughtheatre.com/tickets
If you have chronic aches and pains that are a result of exercising, consider taking advantage of Playmakar’s massive sale with deep discounts.
The newest innovation for smaller snow shoveling jobs is the electric snow shovel.
Regardless of your skin type, dry air can wreak havoc on your face and body. Skin care products can help.