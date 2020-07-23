Wes Ramey from Dollywood joins us to discuss the end of their Flower & Food Festival, what’s coming up at the theme park, Splash Country, as well as the safety measures they’ve put in place to keep their patrons safe.
For more information, check out www.dollywood.com
Safe Summer Fun at Dollywood and Splash Country
