by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 1, 2023 / 10:33 AM EST
Updated: Feb 1, 2023 / 10:33 AM EST
Gracie Crabtree and Quintin Folkner from Streamworks, preview this weekend’s Robot Drone League National Championship taking place at the ETSU Basler Center for Physical Activity.
