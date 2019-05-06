Daytime Tri-Cities

Riverfront Sea Food Company

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 02:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 02:14 PM EDT

Riverfront Sea Food Company in Kingsport joins us on Daytime to talk about some new menu items and new hours to better serve you! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos