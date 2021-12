BEECH CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Crews have returned on Wednesday morning to comb through the Beech Creek area where 5-year-old Summer Wells was last seen at her rural home on Ben Hill Road nearly six months ago.

Dense thickets and foliage hindered the initial search efforts earlier in the summer as crews both state and nationwide rushed to the area to find the missing girl who hasn't been seen since June 15.