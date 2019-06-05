River Cruise Travel Deals with Kathy Kennedy
Land and Cruise Specialist Kathy Kennedy joins Anna Zook on Daytime to share some great river cruise travel deals!
For more information, call (423) 323-1344 or visit her website.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy rain and storms at times this weekend
- Carter County EMS and Rocky Fork State Park prepare for heavy rainfall impact
- Food City says it's aware of animal abuse reports against Fairlife milk supplier
- ETSU resident physician killed in plane crash remembered as strong, ambitious
- Man shot by Bristol, TN police dies
- Clarksville woman escapes violent roadside kidnapping; TBI asking public for info on suspect
- Carter County seeks to become 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'
- Portuguese man-of-wars washing up on South Carolina beaches
- Holiday Inn on West State Street scheduled to open in 2020
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
Carter County EMS and Rocky Fork State Park prepare for heavy rainfall impact
From the Tennessee to the North Carolina mountains, many are preparing for the rainy days ahead. Carter County EMS and Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park Rangers being one of the first.Read More »
-
-
Tails and Paws for Friday, June 7, 2019
Tails and PawsRead More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sullivan South JROTC presents colors at Cincinnati Reds game
The Sullivan South Air Force JROTC recently made a trip to Cincinnati to present the colors before a Reds game.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Flooding Coverage: Cars, structures underwater in LaFollette, road closures issued
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) - Heavy rainfall in East Tennessee had streets, yards, homes and agency buildings experiencing swells of floodwater. People also had to be rescued by first responders from the floodwaters.Read More »