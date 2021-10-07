Ripley’s Haunted Adventure launches 23rd annual Fright Nights

(WJHL) Suzanne DeSear, General Manager of Ripley’s Attractions tells us about Ripley’s Haunted Adventure’s 23rd Annual Fright Nights show “Grimsby & Streaper’s Horror High”. The show will feature all of the things you loved, or maybe hated, about high school: cafeteria food, marching band, pep rallies, and of course prom, just to name a few!
For more information visit www.Ripleysgatlinburg.com.
