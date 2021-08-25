Ride into Fall in Elizabethton

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) - More than 200 jobs are coming to the former Alo building at Telford's Washington County Industrial Park (WCIP).

South Korean Tier 1 auto parts maker Sungwoo Hitech purchased the 375,000-square-foot building for $8.75 million July 12 and will invest more than $140 million to produce car parts that will go directly to General Motors vehicle plants.