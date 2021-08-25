Ride into Fall in Elizabethton

LIVE NOW /
(WJHL) Joy McCray with the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber tells us about a new community bike ride series each Thursday in September. All rides will begin at 6:30 PM and end at the Edwards Island parking area located on Riverside Dr. in Downtown Elizabethton.
