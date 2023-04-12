(WJHL) Dr. Donald Clemons of Renovus Medical Spa tells us about a special event for seven people to be held April 13th. This is a limited time offering for a select group of people. These people will receive a free consultation and be entered to win three large prizes.
For more information please call Renovus at (423) 631-0470.
(WJHL) Dr. Donald Clemons of Renovus Medical Spa tells us about a special event for seven people to be held April 13th. This is a limited time offering for a select group of people. These people will receive a free consultation and be entered to win three large prizes.