(WJHL) Claudia Byrd, Executive Director of Speedway Children’s Charities tells us about The Food City Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet coming up Sunday, Nov. 7th at Bristol Motor Speedway.
On-site registration will be available on the day of the event, also at $35 adults/$20 kids, however the commemorative event t-shirts are not guaranteed that day and will be available while supplies lasts.
For more information on SCC’s winter events at Bristol Motor Speedway, please visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org/Bristol.
Registration Underway for Speedway in Lights 5K Run/Walk
(WJHL) Claudia Byrd, Executive Director of Speedway Children’s Charities tells us about The Food City Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet coming up Sunday, Nov. 7th at Bristol Motor Speedway.