(WJHL) McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons tells us about a Carnival themed Fall Open House coming up Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The McKinney Center announced their fall schedule of classes of experiential learning opportunities for both children and adults earlier this summer. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes.
For more information visit www.McKinneyCenter.com.
Registration for fall classes now open at McKinney Center
