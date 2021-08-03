Registration for fall classes now open at McKinney Center

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons tells us about a Carnival themed Fall Open House coming up Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The McKinney Center announced their fall schedule of classes of experiential learning opportunities for both children and adults earlier this summer. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes.
For more information visit www.McKinneyCenter.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories