(WJHL) Joshua Scalf founder of Recovery Soldiers Ministry and Bob Evans with Celebrate Recovery tell us about some of the resources available to those suffering from addiction. Joshua also shares his story behind the ministry and how they are helping people restore their lives.
For more information please visit www.RecoverySoldiersMinistry.org.
