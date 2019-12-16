Recipe: Winter Vegetable Breakfast Casserole

Winter Vegetable Breakfast Casserole (Serves 6)

Ingredients:

½ c turkey sausage or diced ham

1 c diced butternut squash

1 medium onion, chopped

½ -1 bell pepper, any color, diced

1 c frozen potato cubes, thawed (or 1 c fresh diced potato)

1 c kale, stems removed, chopped or torn into small pieces (can substitute spinach)

5 eggs

¾ c skim milk

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp salt

1 c shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Instructions:

Roast butternut squash, onion, and peppers at 400 for 45 minutes or until soft and starting to caramelize. Mushrooms and grape tomatoes are a great addition to this recipe as well! This step can be prepared up to 3 days prior to serving.

Preheat oven to 350. In a large skillet, brown the sausage. Combine sausage, kale, potatoes, vegetables and ½ c of the cheese in an 8×8 baking dish. Mix eggs, milk, and spices, pour over other ingredients. Top with remaining cheese. Bake for 45 minutes or until set. Allow to cool at least 10 minutes before serving.

Breakfast Casserole 1/6th of Recipe