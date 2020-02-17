Recipe: Chocolate Oatmeal Pancakes

Diabetes-friendly, heart-healthy, naturally gluten-free!

Serves 2, can be doubled or more!

Kcal 325 Total Fat 10 Sat Fat 4 Sodium 520 Potassium 630 Total Carb 48 Fiber 10 Sugar 12 Protein 19

Serving Size: 3 Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup oatmeal

½ c skim milk

½ plain nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ c cocoa

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tb Stevia or granulated sweetener of choice

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

Topping: 1 cup sliced strawberries

Whipped cream

Instructions:

1. Place oats in a high powered blender or food processor and process until ground into flour.

2. In a large bowl, stir together oats and milk. Allow to rest for about 10 minutes to thicken.

3. Add Greek yogurt, cocoa, egg, vanilla, sweetener, and salt. Stir well until thoroughly mixed. Stir in baking powder.

4. Using a ¼ c measure, spoon batter onto a greased skillet over medium heat. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until bubbles appear on the surface of the batter. Flip, and cook 1-2 minutes more. Repeat with remaining batter.

5. Top with whipped cream and sliced strawberries. Nutrition analysis is for half of pancake recipe (3 pancakes as measured) and 1/2 c sliced berries with 2 Tb whipped cream.

Can be cooked, cooled and frozen for a fast and healthy breakfast. Freeze pancakes single layer, once frozen solid store in ziplock back for up to 3 months.