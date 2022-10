(WJHL) Raw Chef Jane shares a recipe for delicious Pumpkin Spice Pudding.

Pumpkin Spice Pudding

1 Cup Raw Cashews

¼ Cup Coconut Palm Sugar

¾ Cup Water

1 tsp Chia Seeds

Pinch of Himalayan Salt

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

Put all ingredients into your high speed blender. Blend it up until smooth.

Put it into dishes and refrigerate.

