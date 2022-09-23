Food City Registered Dietitian Kirby Moir, shares with us some great recipes that are simple and tasty using Pick 5 produce and meat deals from Food City!

Recipe:

Pick 5 meat and produce gives the option to pick different meat products and fruit and vegetables. Sharing some tips for how to build delicious and balanced family meals when you add these to your cart.

Pick 5 Meat: Tyson’s chicken thighs

Pick 5 Produce: Monterey mushrooms

Mushroom Smothered Chicken Thighs

· 1.5 tbsp olive oil

· 4 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 ½ lbs)

· 1- 8 oz container Monterey Mushrooms whole white mushrooms, slice

· 1 cup Full Circle Market skim milk

· 1 Cup Full Circle Market Organic roasted garlic sauce

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Heat skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Pat chicken with paper towel to remove moisture. Season chicken with salt and pepper to taste.

4. Add 1 tablespoon oil to pan. Add chicken to heated pan and cook for 8-10 minutes until golden brown, turning once. Remove from skillet and transfer to plate.

5. While chicken cooks, slice mushrooms.

6. Add remaining ½ tablespoon of oil to pan and cook mushrooms in same skillet for 5 minutes stirring frequently.

7. Add milk and heat to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook for 2 minutes, scraping to remove brown bits from pan.

8. Add garlic sauce and chicken to pan. Transfer to oven and bake for 20 minutes or until chicken has reached 165 degrees internal temperature.

Pick 5 Meat: Food City -Boneless Pork Sirloin Chops

Pick 5 Produce: Apple and Onion

Pork chops with apples

• 2 Tbsp olive oil, divided

• 4-4 oz boneless pork chops

• ¼ tsp salt

• ¼ tsp black pepper

• 3/4 cup low sodium chicken stock

• 1 tsp Dijon mustard

• 1 Tbsp fresh sage chopped

• 1 1/2 tsp fresh rosemary chopped

• 1 tsp dried thyme

• 1/8 tsp salt

• 1/4 tsp black pepper

• 2 medium apples, thinly sliced

• 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

Instructions

1. Start by preparing ingredients. Thinly slice apple and onion, set aside. Remove rosemary from stem and chop, set aside. Finely chop sage leaves, set aside.

2. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and black pepper. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to large heavy bottomed pan (or skillet), and heat over medium-high heat. Add pork chops to pan, leaving at least an inch between the chops to ensure even cooking and browning. Sear 3-5 minutes per side. Chops will continue cooking in the sauce later.

3. Remove pork chops to a plate.

4. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together chicken stock and mustard, set aside.

5. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pan, then add apples and onions. Cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, pepper, sage, rosemary, and thyme. Stir to combine.

6. Pour in stock mixture, using a wooden spoon to gently scrape the bottom of the pan.

7. Add pork chops back into the pan, nestling between the apples.

8. Cook 3-5 minutes, until pork chops are cooked to 145 degrees F and liquid has reduced by half.

Pick 5 Meat: Lean beef stew

Pick 5 Produce: Zucchini and Potatoes

Beef, Zucchini and Potatoes Sautee

· 2 cups potatoes, diced

· 1 tbsp olive oil

· 1 tsp garlic powder

· Salt and pepper to taste

· 1 lb lean beef stew

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

· ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

· 2 tablespoon olive oil

· 1 tbsp butter

· 3 garlic cloves

· 2 medium zucchini, diced

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Combine potatoes, oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

3. Place the potatoes in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes or until browned and tender. Turn potatoes after 20 minutes.

4. While potatoes are in the oven, cook the beef and zucchini by placing beef onion powder, Italian seasoning, salt and black pepper in a bowl. Mix everything together well.

5. Add olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, place the beef in the skillet in a single layer. Cook for 3-4 minutes and don’t forget to stir. Add butter and garlic to the skillet. Cook for about 1 minutes or until the butter is totally melted and the garlic is cooked.

6. Remove potatoes from the oven and add to the beef and zucchini skillet. Mix everything well and garnish with fresh thyme.