Rebecca Wilson, realtor from Evans and Evans Real Estate gives us some important information for those with rental property when it comes to filing your taxes.

For more information call Rebecca at (423) 438-8849 or visit www.EvansandEvansTN.com

Cortney Stewart, realtor from Evans and Evans Real Estate gives us a tour of a home just hitting the market in the Boone’s Creek area of Johnson City.

For more information call Cortney at (865) 805-9440 or visit www.EvansandEvansTN.com