Dylan Holly, realtor with Evans & Evans Real Estate, gives some valuable tips on what you want to take into account when you’re thinking about purchasing a lot to build on. For more information, check out www.evansandevanstn.com

Dylan then gives Chris a tour of a beautiful lot located directly on Boone Lake.

For more information about this property, call Dylan at (423) 430-7807 or check out www.theeliteteamtn.com