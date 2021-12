KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A preliminary court order out of Kentucky that spans over Ohio and Tennessee on Tuesday placed a preliminary injunction to prohibit the federal government from enforcing an executive order on federal contractors in those states; this injunction was cited in a letter from UTK officials that has changed the university's mask and vaccine requirements.

Now, mask and vaccine requirements at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville have been lifted in compliance with Tennessee Law. This information stems from a letter from Chancellor Donde Plowman to faculty, staff and students on Wednesday.