Virginia Creeper Trail named finalist in vote for …

KPD: Officer shot in leg during struggle with juvenile …

Bristol, Virginia Public Schools consolidation project …

ETSU brings out the big bats once again, winning …

HOPE for Bristol pens letter to DEQ asking for ‘meaningful …

Bristol, TN attempted robbery suspect arrested

Southern Craft opening new location on shores of …

Carter County sheriff candidates discuss animal shelter

Carter County mayoral candidates speak at forum

D-B leaves for Murfreesboro with Indians playing …

Remarkable Women: Sherry Marion