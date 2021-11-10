Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Historic Downtown Buildings

(WJHL) Rebecca Wilson, realtor with Evans & Evans Real Estate tells us about the process of buying an older commercial building in a downtown area.

For more information contact Rebecca Wilson at (423) 438-8849 or visit www.Evansandevanstn.com.

Hannah Dederick, owner of Hunter Bleu Boutique in downtown Erwin tells us about the process of renovating this historic building and creating a beautiful boutique.

For more information on the boutique visit them on Facebook and for more on the commercial property contact Rebecca Wilson at (423) 438-8849 or visit www.Evansandevanstn.com.