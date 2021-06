HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN/WJHL) – It’s been more than a week since Summer Wells was first reported missing. Here’s a look at some of the major developments that have played out as the search for the five-year-old Rogersville girl and the investigation into her disappearance continue.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reported to be barefoot and wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts before she went missing.