(WJHL) Cortney Stewart, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate talks about 2020 in the world of Real Estate and here in the TriCities.

For more information call Cortney at (865) 805-9440

Julia Harrell, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful patio home in Johnson City.

For more information or to tour the home call Julia at (303) 396-4891 or visit www.EvansandEvansTN.com