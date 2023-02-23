WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 23, 2023 / 11:10 AM EST
Updated: Feb 23, 2023 / 11:10 AM EST
The Elizabethton Boys & Girls and The Alliance of Therapy Dogs are teaming up to make “Read Across America” more special for local students.
For more information go to BGCECC.org
