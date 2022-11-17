Raw Chef Jane shares her recipe for this holiday favorite!

For the Crust:

1 C Pecans

1 C Macadamia Nuts or Cashews

2 TBS Coconut Palm Sugar

6 Large Dates (pitted!)

Pinch of Himalayan Salt

Process all ingredients in Food Processor just enough that ingredients stick together. Pat into pie plate or spring form pan.

For the Filling:

1 Carrot (Put Carrot into Blender with just enough water to about 8 oz. and blend well.)

Add:

2 C Cashews

2/3 C Raw Agave Nectar

3/4 C Coconut Oil

2 TBS Pumpkin Pie Spice

A couple of shakes of Allspice

½ tsp Vanilla Powder

Blend all ingredients well in blender. Add a little water – just a little at a time, if needed. Pour into crust, using either a pie pan or a spring form pan. Refrigerate overnight.

I like to put this into the freezer for a few hours to let it set nicely.

When I take it out of the freezer, I cut it into serving-sized pieces and put them all back into the freezer for whenever we want a snack. If you eat it frozen, it’s yummy too !!!

For more videos and information visit www.RawChefJane.com.