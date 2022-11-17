Raw Chef Jane shares her recipe for this holiday favorite!
For the Crust:
1 C Pecans
1 C Macadamia Nuts or Cashews
2 TBS Coconut Palm Sugar
6 Large Dates (pitted!)
Pinch of Himalayan Salt
Process all ingredients in Food Processor just enough that ingredients stick together. Pat into pie plate or spring form pan.
For the Filling:
1 Carrot (Put Carrot into Blender with just enough water to about 8 oz. and blend well.)
Add:
2 C Cashews
2/3 C Raw Agave Nectar
3/4 C Coconut Oil
2 TBS Pumpkin Pie Spice
A couple of shakes of Allspice
½ tsp Vanilla Powder
Blend all ingredients well in blender. Add a little water – just a little at a time, if needed. Pour into crust, using either a pie pan or a spring form pan. Refrigerate overnight.
I like to put this into the freezer for a few hours to let it set nicely.
When I take it out of the freezer, I cut it into serving-sized pieces and put them all back into the freezer for whenever we want a snack. If you eat it frozen, it’s yummy too !!!
