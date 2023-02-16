(WJHL) Raw Chef Jane shows us how to make a raw, vegan version of Dhal.

RAW CHEF JANE’S Raw Vegan Dhal

1 Cup Red Lentils, soaked and sprouted

1 Onion, softened and chopped

1 Large Tomatoes, deseeded and diced

1 clove garlic, pressed

1 Knuckle of Ginger, grated

1-2 tsp Garam Masala

1/2 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Cumin

Dash Hot Pepper (or to taste)

1 TBS Coconut Palm Sugar

1 Cup Coconut Milk

Juice of half a lemon or lime

Himalayan Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper to taste

Combine lentils, onion, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cumin, lemon juice, Garam Masala, hot pepper, salt & pepper, coconut palm sugar together and blend well. Add Coconut milk and blend well. If you would like this more soupy, add some more coconut milk.

Serve over Cauliflower rice and top with a dollop of plant-based yogurt and a little chopped cilantro.

For more information please visit www.RawChefJane.com.