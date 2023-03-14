(WJHL) Raw Chef Jane shows us how to make these three ingredient raw, vegan Brownie Balls.

Recipe:

Equal Parts walnuts & dates (I’m using 2 cups of each)

1/3 – 1/2 Cup Raw Cacao Powder

2 TBS Coconut Palm Sugar

Pinch of Himalayan Salt

Put ingredients into food processor and process until mixture sticks together. Be careful not to over-process the mixture, as too much oil will be released from the nuts. It doesn’t affect the taste, but the texture will be oily.

Raw Chef Jane shows us how to roll these brownie balls and store them. She also tells us about her upcoming beginners class.

For more information please visit www.RawChefJane.com.