by: Amy Lynn
Posted: Feb 1, 2023 / 10:21 AM EST
Updated: Feb 1, 2023 / 10:21 AM EST
(WJHL) Jonathan Ross and Breanna Terry of For His Glory Productions tell us about their upcoming performances of “Race to Freedom.” To purchase tickets to this performance please visit www.FHGProductions.org.
