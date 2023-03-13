Mary Shephard, Registered Dietitian from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center shows us how to make this easy and healthy quinoa soup.



Ingredients

• 1 Tablespoon olive oil

• 2 carrots, washed and diced

• 2 celery stalks, chopped

• 2 teaspoons minced garlic (4 cloved

minced)

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1/2 cup quinoa (uncooked)

• 1 can (15oz) white beans, drained

and rinsed)

• 1 can (14oz) diced tomatoes with

juices

• 6 cups low sodium broth

• 8 oz raw spinach

• Pepper, to taste

In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat.

Add carrots, celery, garlic, onion powder, and

thyme. Cook 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add quinoa, beans, tomatoes, and broth. Bring to

a boil, cover, and turn heat to low. Simmer 25

minutes. Add in spinach and stir until spinach wilts, about 2-

3 minutes.

Mary Shephard, Registered Dietitian from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center shows us how to make this easy and healthy chocolate hummus.

Ingredients

• 1 15oz. Can chickpeas, drained and

rinsed

• 1/3 cup nut butter

• 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1/3 cup honey or maple syrup

• 1/4 cup milk or milk substitute

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Add all ingredients to a food processor or blender.

Process until smooth, adding more milk if needed

to thin. You want the consistency of frosting. Serve in a bowl on a platter with berries or pretzels

for dipping.



To get started with Whole Health, Veterans at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center can ask their primary care provider for a referral or call the Whole Health Coach Line at 423-979-2727.