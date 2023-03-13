Mary Shephard, Registered Dietitian from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center shows us how to make this easy and healthy quinoa soup.
Ingredients
• 1 Tablespoon olive oil
• 2 carrots, washed and diced
• 2 celery stalks, chopped
• 2 teaspoons minced garlic (4 cloved
minced)
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/2 cup quinoa (uncooked)
• 1 can (15oz) white beans, drained
and rinsed)
• 1 can (14oz) diced tomatoes with
juices
• 6 cups low sodium broth
• 8 oz raw spinach
• Pepper, to taste
- In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium heat.
Add carrots, celery, garlic, onion powder, and
thyme. Cook 2 minutes, until fragrant.
- Add quinoa, beans, tomatoes, and broth. Bring to
a boil, cover, and turn heat to low. Simmer 25
minutes.
- Add in spinach and stir until spinach wilts, about 2-
3 minutes.
Mary Shephard, Registered Dietitian from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center shows us how to make this easy and healthy chocolate hummus.
Ingredients
• 1 15oz. Can chickpeas, drained and
rinsed
• 1/3 cup nut butter
• 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1/3 cup honey or maple syrup
• 1/4 cup milk or milk substitute
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Add all ingredients to a food processor or blender.
Process until smooth, adding more milk if needed
to thin. You want the consistency of frosting.
- Serve in a bowl on a platter with berries or pretzels
for dipping.
To get started with Whole Health, Veterans at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center can ask their primary care provider for a referral or call the Whole Health Coach Line at 423-979-2727.