JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health is treating 454 COVID-19 inpatients, which sets another record high for the system as the Omicron variant continues to send large numbers of people to area hospitals.

The number of critically ill COVID patients also remained near its highs for the Omicron variant wave. The system reported 90 people in intensive care units (ICU) and 67 on ventilators. Those totals were down slightly from Friday's 94 ICU patients and 69 intubated patients. The number on ventilators Friday was the highest since late September.