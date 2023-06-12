(WJHL) Debra Ramsey from Gap Golf and Mary Ann Bolden with the Wise County Humane Society tell us about an upcoming fundraiser for the Humane Society. Debra tells us about the event coming up Saturday, June 17th and Mary Ann tells us why it is so important.
For more information visit them on Facebook or check out their website.
