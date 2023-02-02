(WJHL) Karissa Winstead tells us about her 4th annual Prom Dress Drive coming up March 31st and April 1st. If you have a dress or accessories to donate, she will be hosting a drop off Saturday, February 11th from 9 – 1pm at 214 Commerce Street in Kingsport.
For more information please call (423) 963-0091.
