Bob Feagins with the Kingsport Chamber, gets us ready for a day of great golf at the 31st annual Kingsport Chamber Golf Scramble taking place at Ridgefields on May 9th!
For more information call 423-392-8815 or go to kingsportchamber.org
by: Chris McIntosh
