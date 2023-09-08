Rhythm & Roots Executive Director Leah Ross and Isaac Gibson, lead singer & guitarist for 49 Winchester, get us ready for the 2023 edition of Rhythm & Roots Reunion in downtown Bristol this weekend!
For more information go to bristolrhythm.com
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
