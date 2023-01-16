WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 16, 2023 / 10:53 AM EST
Updated: Jan 16, 2023 / 10:53 AM EST
Bishop Ronnie Collins, shares with us the details of all of the events taking place today in Kingsport, to honor the life and legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
