by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 10:25 AM EST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 10:25 AM EST
Jane Morrison with MECCA, shares with us all the details of their upcoming auditions and performances, and we see a performance by one of the groups taking part in the “Classic Hits” show!
For more information go to meccacademy.org
