Em Poff and Scott Eddlemon from Symphony of the Mountains, get us ready for a free Independence Concert in Bristol coming up tomorrow, and they preview the Symphony’s ’23-’24 season!
For more information go to symphonyofthemountains.org
by: Chris McIntosh
