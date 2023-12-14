(WJHL) Chef Gaye Sandoz shows us how to make a Praline Pecan Honey Baked Ham.
Recipe:
1 Smoke Ham (10-12 Pounds)
1/2 Cup Dark Brown Sugar, Firmly Packed
1 bottle Honey Ham Marinade
1 Tablespoon Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning
1 Cup Pecans, Chopped
1 cup brown sugar
Directions
- Score top of ham. Inject with marinade.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the ham on a rack. Press topping into ham. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 12-15 minutes per pound.
- Remove the ham from the oven and remove the foil. Baste ham with juice.
- Let rest for 5 minutes.
Chef Gaye Sandoz shows us how to make a Praline Poke Cake using the Tony Chachere’s Praline Honey Ham Injectable marinade.
Ingredients
• 1 Box Butter Pecan Cake Mix
• 3/4 Cup Butter, Melted
• 1/4 Cup Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade
• 4 Whole Eggs
• 1 Cup Whole Milk
• 1/2 Cup Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade
• 1 Can Sweetened Condensed Milk
• 2 Tablespoons Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade
• 3/4 Cup Pecans, Roughly Chopped
Directions
Making the Cake:
- Line a 9×13-inch pan with nonstick foil.
- In a large bowl, combine cake mix, melted butter, 1/4 cup Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade, eggs and milk. Stir until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake at 325°F for 23-28 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Adding the Filling:
- Cool the cake slightly, 3-5 minutes.
- Using a wooden spoon, poke holes into the cake around 2 inches apart.
- Pour or inject 1/2 cup Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade into the holes.
Making the Topping:
- In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and 2 tablespoons Tony’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade. Heat for 2-3 minutes or until warmed through and slightly thickened.
- Spoon over the cake and garnish with chopped pecans. Enjoy!
For more information and recipes visit www.TonyChacheres.com.