(WJHL) Carolyn Howard with the American Cancer Society and Michele Fick from the Hard Rock Hotel Casino tell us about the upcoming Pink Dress Party August 26th at 620 State in Bristol. For more information visit www.lilpinkdress23.givesmart.com
by: Amy Lynn
Posted:
Updated:
(WJHL) Carolyn Howard with the American Cancer Society and Michele Fick from the Hard Rock Hotel Casino tell us about the upcoming Pink Dress Party August 26th at 620 State in Bristol. For more information visit www.lilpinkdress23.givesmart.com