The Tennessee Aquarium is closed right now, which was perfect opportunity for them to do a little Spring cleaning just in time for the penguins’ nesting season. Senior aviculturalist Loribeth Lee is here with some great updates.
For more information visit tnaqua.org and to watch the penguins live visit tnaqua.org/animals-exhibits/penguins-rock-cam/
Penguin Exhibit at the Tennessee Aquarium
The Tennessee Aquarium is closed right now, which was perfect opportunity for them to do a little Spring cleaning just in time for the penguins’ nesting season. Senior aviculturalist Loribeth Lee is here with some great updates.