(WJHL) Annemarie Dugan and Donna Harlan with Central Baptist Church in Johnson City tell us about upcoming Quilt Show event to raise money for Samaritan’s Purse.

The special event, which is free to the public, will feature a gallery of handmade quilts and their stories in a self-guided tour on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 10:00am-4:00pm. While there is no charge for admission, donations will be accepted and given to Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone, NC-based international relief ministry for distribution throughout Ukraine.