by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM EST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM EST
Song of the Mountains Host Tim White gets us ready for the February 4th show where Emily Portman will perform the music of Loretta Lynn in her show “Always Loretta”!
For more information call 276-783-6092 or go to songofthemountains.org
