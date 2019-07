Seasons of Hope Executive Director Katy Keen joins Daytime Tricities, along with Sheila Reed from The Mall at Johnson City, to discuss the Operation School Bus: Stuff the Bus Event in benefit of local youth! The event runs from July 13th through July 27th at The Mall at Johnson City.

For more, call (423) 724-7398 or visit the Seasons of Hope Faceboook page and roonga.com