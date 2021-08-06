Open Jam Sessions every Thursday at Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Chad Thompson with Friends of Southwest Virginia tells us about The Crooked Road open Jam Sessions have returned to the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace! It happens each Thursday night.
For more information visit www.swvaculturalcenter.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories