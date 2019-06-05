Daytime Tri-Cities

One Acre Cafe Hosts Fundraiser Dinner

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 01:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 03:33 PM EDT

Ashley Cavender from the One Acre Cafe joins Daytime Tricities along with Chef John Bryant from Gourmet and Company to share their mission and invite you to a fundraiser dinner! The event begins at 6:30pm on Sunday, June 9th at the One Acre Cafe.

For more, call (423) 483-0517 or visit the cafe's webpage.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos