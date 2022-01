GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Parkway Products on Wednesday announced a $5.7 million expansion to an existing facility in Greene County.

According to a release, this expansion will create 160 new jobs at Parkway Products' injection molding facility over the next five years and will allow the company to add several lines, new assets and more space.