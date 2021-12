JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed new details of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lone Oak Road that sent one man to the hospital.

According to a release from JCPD, when officers arrived at the scene at 6:15 p.m., they discovered Wayne Alvin Morris Sr., Johnson City, in a yard. He had been shot multiple times, the release states.