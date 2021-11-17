(WJHL) Katy Hickam with Seasons of Hope and Rachel Doub with Nothing Bundt Cakes in Johnson City tell us about a fundraiser for the organization involving the sale of their Bundtlets.
For more information on these products visit www.NothingBundtCakes.com and for more on Seasons of Hope, check out their Facebook page.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Teaming up with Seasons of Hope for Sweet Christmas
(WJHL) Katy Hickam with Seasons of Hope and Rachel Doub with Nothing Bundt Cakes in Johnson City tell us about a fundraiser for the organization involving the sale of their Bundtlets.