Nothing Bundt Cakes Teaming up with Seasons of Hope for Sweet Christmas

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse returned Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after failing to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator of a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.

The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision. Several appeared tired as they walked into the courtroom Tuesday evening and indicated with a show of hands that they were ready to go home.