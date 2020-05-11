Dorothy McAuliffe, Share Our Strength National Policy Advisor and Former First Lady of Virginia discusses the impact of school closures, and what No Kid Hungry and partners are doing to mitigate it.
No Kid Hungry Virginia encourages families to text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 to find free food sites organized by school districts and other community organizations.
No Kid Hungry Virginia: Doing their part to help children with hunger issues
